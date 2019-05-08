Le Cordon Bleu launches £40,000 hunt for food star

Aspiring food entrepreneurs are being offered an incredible chance to follow in the footsteps of culinary legends.

Le Cordon Bleu London has unveiled its highly anticipated annual Julia Child Scholarship – a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for someone passionate about food and hospitality to kickstart their career.

The prize is worth over £40,000, and includes a place on Le Cordon Bleu’s Diplôme de Pâtisserie - recognised globally as one of the most respected culinary qualifications in pastry and baking – plus a three-month Le Cordon Bleu Diploma in Culinary Management.

The winner will also receive an internship at the iconic Savoy Hotel and 12 months luxury accommodation provided by London accommodation specialists, Londonist.

The prize adds up to a unique opportunity for someone passionate about a career in the food and hospitality business to follow their dreams, learning from the best, while studying at the world’s leading culinary arts institution.

Le Cordon Bleu is the prestigious network of institutions dedicated to excellence in culinary training and entrepreneurial hospitality management. It has 35 institutes worldwide and trains over 20,000 students each year of more than 130 nationalities.

Le Cordon Bleu has helped shape the careers of some of the best chefs and food enthusiasts around the world.

The prestigious Julia Child Scholarship is in recognition of Le Cordon Bleu’s most esteemed alumni. Julia Child famously changed career to become a pioneer of French food and home cooking.

Culinary Arts Director at Le Cordon Bleu Chef Emil Minev said: “As an institute with a rich heritage spanning over 120 years, Le Cordon Bleu has a long-standing reputation of training the finest chefs and most innovative Food Entrepreneurs in the world.

“This year’s Scholarship will showcase this and offers a unique platform for those with exciting food business ideas.”

The prize will be presented to the winner by esteemed Le Cordon Bleu Alumna, Mary Berry.

She said: “Le Cordon Bleu has always held a dear place in my heart, as the starting point of my career in food.

“Whoever the winner is, will be embarking on a life-changing journey.”

As part of the 2019 scholarship, Le Cordon Bleu has teamed up with some of its most successful alumni to provide additional mentorship to the winner, including Luiz Hara; Georgia Green; Dhruv Mittal and Evelina Ogorzalek.

The winner will also receive an exclusive prize from Churchill, the leading manufacturer of innovative tableware, a 12-month membership with The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) and tickets to The Business Show.

The second and third-place runners-up will receive high-performance ZWILLING Diplôme knives.

To find out more, visit Le Cordon Bleu Scholarship website.