Laying firm foundations as female students visit Abronhill site of new council houses

A group of young women, looking at a future career in the construction industry, took a tour of a new North Lanarkshire Council housing site in Abronhill.

The general construction students from New College Lanarkshire got first-hand experience of working life on a site, and learned more about the industry during the visit facilitated by the council and developer Lovell.

Beginning with a health and safety briefing by Lovell, the group then viewed different house types on the new development at Cedar Road.

Some of the areas highlighted were the future proofing in terms of housing for varying needs, eg: wider doors on the ground floors for wheelchair access, higher sockets, lower light switches and wet room facilities.

Environmental aspects of the construction were also raised including the insulating of walls, lofts, use of solar panels and energy efficient boilers.

Student Gillian Johnon said: “The site visit was fun and informative and something we couldn’t experience in a classroom setting.

“It was exciting and inspiring to see positive and successful women working in construction roles, encouraging to us all going forward.”

Ness Stewart, Community Benefits Officer with the council, added: “I hope the tour provided the students with useful information they can use in their future careers.

“They were very enthusiastic and took advantage of the opportunity to ask a range of questions about construction and the development itself.”