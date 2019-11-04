Kirkcaldy campus grows as university expands popular course

A Kirkcaldy student campus is set to increase after the expansion of a popular nursing programme.

The University of Dundee School of Nursing and Health Sciences – based next to the town’s train station – expects numbers at its campus to increase by around 10 per cent after confirming the expansion of its Mental Health Nursing BSc course.

The subject is already taught at the university’s campus in Dundee, but increased demand from prospective students means it will now also be delivered in Kirkcaldy from September 2020.

The local course will accommodate first year students only next year, before the course rolls out with them at Kirkcaldy in subsequent years.

Existing students will continue their studies at Dundee.

Professor Lynn Kilbride, Dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences, said, “Society is becoming more aware of mental health issues and consequently we are seeing an increase in the demand for our Mental Health Nursing BSc qualification from individuals who would like to help address these.

“We are delighted to announce the introduction of this course at Kirkcaldy, which will mirror the world-class education already provided at our campus in Dundee and allow more student nurses to fulfil their professional ambitions.

“It is good news for students based in Fife, who will no longer have to travel to Dundee for their studies, while this announcement will also benefit the town of Kirkcaldy, with our increased student numbers contributing to the town’s economy.”

Approximately 300 students study at the Kirkcaldy campus, which became affiliated to the university in 1996.– it was formally the school of midwifery.

Welcoming the announcement, Councillor Neil Crooks, who chairs Kirkcaldy Area Committee, said, “This is great news for Kirkcaldy and an excellent opportunity for local recruitment.

“The campus sits right outside our railway station and five minutes away from the High Street, so our businesses should benefit as well.

“I am acutely aware of the growing impact of mental health related illness and the stresses which are attached. The university course is timely and very welcome.”