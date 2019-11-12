Kilsyth campaigners succeed in their quest

There is good news for those who want more amenities for youngsters in a densely populated part of Kilsyth , following a community campaign.

For the hard working volunteers of the Rennie Road Community Alliance have now announced that the development of their adventure play facility will begin in the new year.

And this is because they have managed to get hold of the much-needed cash to transform the area - which will promote creative play plus healthy lifestyles.

They have been told that North Lanarkshire Council Local Development Partnership has secured the cash to develop the crucial first phase of the project which centres round the wheeled sports area.

Phase two will focus on the multi-use games area which will involve climbing apparatus - and the timescale for this will be announced in the near future.

The alliance’s founder Kevin Kane said that the community deserved credit for the way it had engaged with group volunteers - and could not have been achieved without them

He said: “This has created a new buzz and was supported by local people including all the elected representatives.

“This campaign has involved attending meetings, site visits, research, report writing, fundraising activities, a drawing competition and a recent survey of the neighbourhood to find out the extent of support for the facility,

“The announcement that work will commence in the new year is testament to all the hard work of local people.

“We are looking forward to working with the council as the key phases of the project unfold.”