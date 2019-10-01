Pictures by Walter Neilson, Fife Photo Agency.

In pictures: The new Primary 1 classes from Kirkcaldy district schools

It’s an exciting time in any young person’s life, going to primary school for the very first time.

Our photographers have been out capturing the Primary 1 classes at schools across the Fife Free Press circulation area, and we present them here in this gallery for everyone to enjoy. You can order a copy of the pictures HERE

Pictures by Walter Neilson, Fife Photo Agency.

1. Aberdour

Pictures by Walter Neilson, Fife Photo Agency.
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Pictuers by Walter Neilson, Fife Photo Agency.

2. Auchtertool

Pictuers by Walter Neilson, Fife Photo Agency.
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Pictures by Walter Neilson, Fife Photo Agency.

3. Burntisland 1B

Pictures by Walter Neilson, Fife Photo Agency.
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Pictures by Walter Neilson, Fife Photo Agency.

4. Burntisland 1C

Pictures by Walter Neilson, Fife Photo Agency.
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 10