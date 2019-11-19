George Watson's College pupils to leave school after drug probe amid 'ecstasy dealing' claims

A number of pupils are to leave one of Edinburgh’s most prestigious schools after an investigation into drug-taking.

George Watson’s College (GWC) has confirmed the S4 boys - whose education costs £4,390 per term - have been carpeted by senior staff following the probe.

Gordon Boyd, Head of Senior School at GWC, confirmed details of the investigation and its outcome.

Police Scotland confirmed divisional officers in the city were involved but had ‘detected no crime’ at the famous Merchiston establishment, which educates boys and girls from nursery to S6. Famous GWC alumni include Tory Party grandee Lord Rifkind, Sir Chris Hoy, ex-Liberal Party leader Lord Steel, Winter Olympic bobsleigher Gillian Cooke and Scottish rugby legends Scott and Gavin Hastings.

It had been claimed that a S6 boy had distributed ecstasy to a number of pupils of his own age and younger. This was denied by both GWC and Police Scotland but an undisclosed number of S4 boys, all under 15, will be leaving.

He said: “We have recently become aware of concerning behaviour amongst some of our S4 pupils in relation to the use of illegal substances. Our code of conduct for all pupils is clear and we take any breach of these rules very seriously.”

Mr Boyd added: “Unfortunately, because of their actions, a small number of S4 pupils will shortly be leaving George Watson’s College. We will not comment further on this in order to protect our pupils.”

