Fresh warning over cuts to university places for Scottish students amid spending squeeze

Higher education resource spending was slashed by 6 per cent last month

University chiefs have warned there is “very limited” scope to avoid cuts to spending on places for Scottish students in the wake of fresh budget reductions.

Finance secretary Shona Robison slashed higher education resource spending by £48.5 million – nearly 6 per cent – in last month’s Budget.

The decision, which comes amid fears over the impact of further UK Government immigration restrictions limiting the ability of universities to attract fee-paying international students, caused alarm in the sector, with principals warning of “inescapably hard choices”.

Now, a report in The Times has highlighted budget papers saying “additional savings (are) to be made in the (higher education) sector, including from reducing first year university places”.

Figures from August last year show 30,050 Scottish students were accepted to university courses, down slightly on 30,490 in 2022, but more than 5 per cent higher than the 28,750 in 2019.

This was against a backdrop of a lower number of total Scottish applicants compared to the previous year – 44,490 in 2023, down from 48,000 in 2022.

Alastair Sim, director of Universities Scotland, said: “The budget outcome for universities means there’s a need to find £28.5m of savings from universities’ teaching grants in one year. That forces rock-and-hard place choices for the Scottish Government; either reduce the number of places at university or further deplete how much public funding spent on the education of every Scottish student.

"The availability of places for Scots is at a historic high, but any change to numbers is immediately visible.

"The other option sits below-the-surface, but exacerbates an already chronic set of pressures facing students, staff and the sustainability of institutions.

"We need a very close dialogue with universities over the coming months to work it through, but the scope for creative solutions to avoid either outcome is very limited given how lean university funding now is.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “While this is the most challenging budget to be delivered under devolution, the 2024/25 budget still allocated nearly £2 billion to universities and colleges — supporting their delivery of high quality education, training and research.