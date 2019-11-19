Forth Valley College principal receives OBE for services to education

The principal of Forth Valley College (FVC) has been presented with an OBE.

Dr Ken Thomson has been recognised for services to education, economic development and the communities of central Scotland.

Forth Valley College principal Dr Ken Thomson with his OBE

He received the the Order of the British Empire from His Royal Highness Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, at an event at Buckingham Palace on November 5 where he was joined by his wife, daughter and one of his sons.

Dr Thomson said: “I feel honoured and delighted to have been presented with an OBE and see it as an endorsement of what everyone at Forth Valley College has been doing over the last few years to help Make Learning Work in the Forth Valley area.”

The FVC Principal took on the role in 2013 and in that time has driven forward an innovative Making Learning Work ethos and whole campus approach to education and training.

The programme has resulted in a range of positive outcomes for students, staff and partners.

Under Dr Thomson’s leadership, the college won the Association of Colleges Beacon award for Innovation in Further Education for 2014 at a national ceremony held at Westminster.

Since then, FVC has become multi-award winners for best practice in several areas from institutions such as TES, the College Development Network, the Scottish Training Federation and the SQA.

Personally, Dr Thomson was awarded the Stirling Council Provost’s Civic Award in the academic category in 2016.

Dr Thomson’s OBE comes as FVC prepares to open its new £78 million Falkirk campus in January of next year.