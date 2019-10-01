Falkirk teacher wins top Scots education award

A Falkirk teacher has won a top Scots education award.

Kirsty Crommie (39), from Reddingmuirhead won the ‘Scots Teacher o the Year’ title at the first Scots Language Awards 2019.

The event, organised by Hands Up for Trad and Creative Scotland, was held last weekend in The Mitchell Theatre, Glasgow.

Mum-of-four Kirsty who teaches at Deanburn Primary School in Bo’ness is well known on the Scots education scene having earlier this year created a new Scots classroom resource for Thomas Clark’s ‘Diary o a Wimpy Wean’, a Scots version of the popular Diary of a Wimpy Kid book.

Kirsty is also a children’s book blogger and contributor to the Times Educational Supplement (TES).

She said: “I am absolutely delighted to have won this award. To be nominated alone was fantastic and obviously I thought it would be lovely to win it but when they called my name I couldn’t believe it as there were so many talented, brilliant, influential people also up for it.

“It was a wonderful evening – a true celebration of Scots – and I met so many lovely people who, like me, are also extremely passionate about the Scots language and supporting the promotion of it as I truly believe teaching Scots increases inclusivity and diversity.

“Thomas Clark, Susi Briggs and Alistair Heather were just some of the amazing people I met on the night.

“It was fantastic too to see Comely Park Primary School there representing Falkirk for their nomination in the Scots Schuil o the Year category.”

Kirsty said she has been inundated with messages of congratulations from school colleagues and family and friends.

“Everyone has been so lovely. It really is such an honour to have won such a fantastic award and I can’t thank those who voted for me enough,” she said.