Falkirk school leavers and achievers have bright future

Young people across the Falkirk district have bright futures ahead of them as they embark on various different career paths.

Education officials from Falkirk Council and local authority leader Cecil Meiklejohn met students from Carrongrange, Braes, St Mungo’s and Grangemouth High Schools to congratulate them on their exam results.

Lindsay Young (17) from Bonnybridge, who has just left St Mungo’s High School, received all A grades and is going on to study Geology and Physical Geography at Edinburgh University.

She said: “I was so pleased with my results and I’m really excited to go to university and start my course. I’m not 100 per cent sure what I want to do yet but it’s the sort of course that could lead to a career in oil and gas or renewables.”

Sean McKinnon (18), also from Bonnybridge, is about to start a supported internship with Project Search at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

The former Carrongrange High School pupil said: “I was really happy with my exam results and actually jumped for joy once I saw them. I can’t wait to start my internship and feel very proud to have been selected for it as there were over 300 applicants and only 11 chosen. It feels good to have finished school but also a bit weird. I had great teachers at Carrongrange who really supported me and I’ll always remember them.”

Alannah MacVicar (17), who is originally from Florida but has lived in Reddingmuirhead for the last two and a half years, is returning to Braes High School for sixth year to study further Highers and Advanced Highers.

She said: “I want to go to university to do a degree in Spanish so I can teach Spanish and English. It will also give me opportunities to travel which I’m really passionate about.”

Lee Taylor (17), from Grangemouth, has just left Grangemouth High School to study Mathematical Physics at Heriot Watt University. He said: “I’m very excited about the future and looking forward to my course.”

Megan Gallagher (18), who has just left St Mungo’s High School, has secured a Graduate Apprenticeship in software engineering at Glasgow University with LEIDOS (IT).

She said: “I’ve always been interested in computing and had an unconditional offer already but I was pleasantly surprised how well I did in this year’s exams and I’m now really excited for the future.”

Nicky McRae is returning to Braes High School a very happy pupil having received six A’s.

The 17-year-old, from Reddingmuirhead said: “I am very happy and actually cried with relief when I opened my text and read the results.

“I would like to be a medical doctor and ideally study in Glasgow or Aberdeen. I’m doing a further two Advanced Highers and two Highers this year.

Jamie Campbell (18), from Bonnybridge, is looking forward to starting his Access to Policing course at Cumbernauld College.

The former Carrongrange High School pupil said: “The course is a year long and will help equip me with the skills to become a police officer. I can’t wait to start it.”

Councillor Adanna McCue, the SNP’s education spokesperson said: “Yesterday, more than 3700 pupils from across our schools received their SQA exam results.

“I would like to congratulate all of our young people on their hard work and preparation for the exams and hope this is reflected in their results.

“Many of our young people have done extremely well and will be moving on to life after school – I wish them good luck and every success in the future.”