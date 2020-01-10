Falkirk’s college in the frame for national award top title glory

Forth Valley College (FVC) has been shortlisted for three TES Further Education awards 2020 - including the coveted College of the Year title.

It is also in the running for outstanding use of technology for improving teaching, learning and assessment and ontribution to the local community.

Being shortlisted means that FVC are in the top three colleges in the UK in these categories for 2020.

The submission for the College of the Year focused on the college’s strategic approach and its Making Learning Work ethos, which has been backed up by national recognition of the significant contribution the college makes for their students, the local community and wider economy.

The submission for the outstanding use of technology focused on the college’s approach to innovative tech through the creative learning and technology strategy.

The submission for the contribution to the local community is based on the college’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) outreach training programme for schools and youth organisations in the Forth Valley area.

This initiative was recognised as a Scottish national winner at the College Development Network Awards last November.

FVC Principal Dr Ken Thomson, said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted for these three prestigious UK wide awards, which shows just how innovative, progressive and creative Forth Valley College continues to be.

“To be shortlisted means we are in the top three of these categories in the whole of the UK for 2020 and helping to lead the way in the Scottish further education sector.

“We are particularly pleased to be shortlisted for the FE College of the Year award in the same week as we move into our new Falkirk Campus. What a great start to the new decade it has been.”