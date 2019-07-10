Falkirk P3 pupil sees off 17,000 entries to win engineering contest

A Falkirk youngster’s design was selected from more than 17,000 entries as the winner of a national engineering competition.

Jenna Buchanan, a P3 pupil at Victoria Primary School, came out on top in the Scottish Engineering Leaders Award after devising a mechanical aid for farmers enabling animals to be fed by a box which, on an alarm signal, winds down and picks up food, meaning no feeding is carried out by hand.

Judges at the event, held at the University of Strathclyde, felt Jenna’s was a great idea due to its efficiency.

The competition was run by Primary Engineer and supported in Scotland by Scottish Engineering, Skills Development Scotland, WEIR Group, the University of Strathclyde and the RAF.

More than 450 engineers from 273 companies were involved in the programme which saw pupils interview engineers, identify a problem and design a solution.

Dr Susan Scurlock, MBE founder of Primary Engineer, helped to present Jenna with her award and said: “Each year I am astounded at the solutions the children engineer.

“After looking round the exhibition you are left not only inspired by their ideas but you also leave with a feeling that we will be leaving the world in good hands.”

Paul Sheerin, Scottish Engineering CEO, added: “With our current and projected shortage of engineers and technicians in industry, it has never been more important to inspire the next generation to enjoy the benefits of a career in our industry.”