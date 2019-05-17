Falkirk college affected by further strike disruption

Classes at Falkirk’s Forth Valley College (FVC) campus faced disruption this week as teachers and lecturers went on a two-day strike over pay.

The industrial action was also taken at FVC’s other campuses in Alloa and Stirling on Wednesday and Thursday and is linked to a long-running national dispute.

Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) and Further Education Lecturers’ Association (FELA) overwhelmingly voted in favour of industrial action at the start of this year, with strikes also having taken place in March.

Dr Ken Thomson, principal of FVC, said: “A total of 105 out of our 307 academic staff (34.2 per cent) on Wednesday, May 15 and 107 out of 307 (34.85 per cent) on Thursday, May 16, took part in the industrial action.

“All our campuses remained open during these days and where possible classes ran as normal.

“In addition, our scheduled exams, commercial services and the majority of our apprenticeship programmes went ahead, though some MAs were directed to stay in their place of work instead of attending college.”

Mr Thomson added: “The college’s senior management team will review the impact of the industrial action and will now look to put arrangements in place going forward to minimise any further disruption to our students and partners.

“We want to also make it clear that no students will be disadvantaged in regards to either their bursary or EMA funding as a consequence of the industrial action.

“Our focus as always is ensuring we continue to deliver the highest quality learning experiences for our students, whilst all parties involved work towards a solution to this dispute.”