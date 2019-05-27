Esme and Eva are breaking the news

Newtonhill School is celebrating success in Poppyscotland’s Learning Competition.

P7 pupils Esme Forsyth and Eva Combe won the primary school category of the Breaking News: War is Over! contest, run in partnership with STV News.

Pupils were asked to present how they would report the end of the First World War if it happened in the modern day, and five weeks of voting saw more than 4,300 votes cast.

Eva said: “I really enjoyed working on the project and learning about the war.

“It was so great to find out that we had won - thanks to everyone who voted”

Esme added: “It was an amazing opportunity to be picked and we learned so much about World War One.

“My heart goes out to all the soldiers who fought for us.”

P7 teachers Laura Morrice and Carol Nicol are proud of the girls.

Laura said: “The girls conducted their own research, script writing and recording, and had so many ideas they were keen to try out. “The Poppyscotland competition gave the girls a real focus for their World War One research and they worked incredibly hard to find out as much as possible about that historic day.”

The pupils will now receive a trip to STV News studios, where they will be able to share their report with news anchors and go behind the scenes of a broadcast, as well as learning professional tips on how to make and present the news.

Gordon Michie, head of fundraising at Poppyscotland, said: “The competition was a real mix of commemoration and remembrance with a chance to bring a fresh perspective in what was the centenary year.”

Meldrum Academy was among four shortlisted entries and will receive a £50 Amazon voucher.