Educating pupils in Gaelic could harm academic achievement say Scottish Tories

Children's education could suffer by a move which will see Gaelic as the main teaching language for all primary one pupils in the Western Isles from next year, the Scottish Conservative shadow education secretary has said.

Liz Smith, MSP, described the new policy which will see Gaelic become the "default" language for P1 pupils as a "deeply troubling step".

The new policy from Comhairle nan Eilean Siar - the council for the Western Isles - will see Gaelic become the "default" language for pupils for the first time in some of Scotland's schools.

Ms Smith, said Gaelic should not be promoted over English.

“This is a deeply troubling step and one that could put children in the Western Isles at a distinct disadvantage to their peers.

“Gaelic is a rich and beautiful language and one that should be encouraged at school, but not at the expense of English.

“This worrying move will inevitably put pressure on primary children in the Western Isles to speak Gaelic for those first crucial years of school.

“That could have all sorts of consequences that have clearly not been considered fully.”

Pupils starting lessons in Gaelic will learn English from P4 onwards. Parents who want to opt out of the new system can have their children taught in English from P1.

Meanwhile the Educational Institute of Scotland, (EIS) the country's main teaching union, supported the new policy but stressed the need for adequate staffing levels to give parents the choice of opting out.

An EIS spokeswoman said: “The EIS is aware of the importance of Gaelic to the cultural identity of Scotland and also the beneficial educational outcomes which derive from successful language study. We are supportive of the provision of Gaelic education.

"It is essential that parental choice is supported by adequate staffing and resources for both options; indeed appropriate support should be provided to the many living languages in Scotland.”