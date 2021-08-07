Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The funding is part of almost £100 million distributed to education providers following a call for bids. It will facilitate placements for students in more than 150 international destinations including Canada, Japan, and the USA. 48 per cent of places will go to those from disadvantaged backgrounds. At Napier, nearly 20,000 students from over 140 countries and across 250 courses will hope to take part in the programme.

Edinburgh Napier University Principal and Vice Chancellor Prof Andrea Nolan

The Turing Scheme is a UK government programme providing funding for international education and training opportunities. It supports the higher education, further education, vocational education and training and schools sectors in allowing students and pupils to study or work abroad.

The arrangement aims to nurture international relationships with the UK’s education sector while improving social mobility within the country, targeting areas which are usually left out of such programmes.

Edinburgh Napier University Principal and Vice Chancellor Andrea Nolan said: “We are delighted to have been successful in our bid to the Turing Scheme. We have a long history of both widening participation and global mobilityand it will be fantastic to be able to provide yet more opportunities for students from all backgrounds to experience some time abroad as part of this exciting new scheme.”

Universities Minister Michelle Donelan said: “I look forward to seeing the innovation and expertise our students, pupils and vocational learners bring back to this country from their journeys to every corner of the globe – from Canada to Japan, and Australia to the United States.”

