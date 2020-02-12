Duchess of York signs publishing deal for new children's books

Have your say

Sarah, Duchess of York has signed a publishing deal for seven children's books.

The ex-wife of the Duke of York has penned five picture books and two young chapter books for Australian publisher Serenity Press.

Sarah, mother to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, tweeted that she was "so excited" about the project, and said the books were "coming soon".

Three of the books will be titled Arthur Fantastic, Genie Gems and The Enchanted Oak Tree, with the first one available in mid-2020.

Karen McDermott, Serenity Press publisher, described the duchess' tales as "nurturing stories".

"We are delighted to welcome the duchess to our press," she said.

picture: JPI Media

"Her beautiful books are aligned with our core value of sharing nurturing stories that empower young minds.

"We cannot wait to bring these books into readers' hands."

The works will be published in Australia and New Zealand.

Sarah, who was born Sarah Ferguson and nicknamed Fergie by the press, is already the author of more than 25 books, including the Budgie the Little Helicopter and the Little Red series.