Digital Education Takes Off: Jam Coding Launches in Aberdeen!

A local entrepreneur has partnered with a leading national coding and computing education provider to introduce essential digital workshops to primary schools across Aberdeen.

Since its inception in 2014, Jam Coding has remained steadfast in its commitment to providing engaging computing lessons, sparking a transformative digital education journey for young minds.

Fahmeda Begum, Area Director for Jam Coding Aberdeen, explained, "When I couldn't find any coding classes suitable for my daughters in Aberdeen, I saw an opportunity to fill that gap.

Jam Coding offers an enjoyable learning experience for children, and parents and schools can rest assured knowing that our lessons not only entertain but also impart valuable digital skills that are crucial for our ever-evolving society.

Primary school children enjoying a Jam Coding lesson

Joining the Jam Coding mission is my way of giving back to my local community. I know that it will have a huge impact on schools across the region and I can’t wait to get to work.”

Reflecting on the pressing need for digital literacy, Roger Grogan, who founded Jam Coding a decade ago, remarked, “Recent reports highlight a looming digital skills shortage crisis in the UK, compounded by a 40% drop in young people pursuing IT subjects since 2015.

This underscores the urgency for services like ours, and yet it is a need we have recognised for years. Our mission is clear: to equip children with essential digital skills for life.”

Jam Coding not only delivers after-school clubs and one-off workshops in schools to enhance their computing provision but also prioritises the safety of young learners by offering Digital Safety and Citizenship sessions from as early as four years old.

However, perhaps the most noteworthy aspect of their offerings is their bespoke computing curriculum. This year alone, it has garnered multiple awards for its innovative approach to learning and the company's steadfast dedication to skill development.

The Bespoke Curriculum is crafted to rekindle young people's interest in the subject, particularly in light of the decline in engagement over the years. It also equips teachers with the training, knowledge, and resources needed to deliver the subject effectively.

While the Bespoke Curriculum follows the framework of the National Curriculum in computing, it distinguishes itself through its engaging lesson contents and learning techniques.

In one particular lesson, for instance, pupils get to craft musical instruments using recycled materials, seamlessly integrating with their science curriculum. They then use coding software and various educational tools to animate their instruments, fostering a hands-on and multifaceted learning experience.

With various subscription options available, teaching staff can access Jam Coding’s Bespoke Curriculum through their exclusive learning platform, Jam Coding Academy. Jam Coding Academy serves as a crucial tool in addressing a significant issue in computing education.

Jennifer Talbot, Learning and Development Manager at Jam Coding and former computing teacher, emphasised, "A major concern in primary school computing education, underscored by Ofsted in 2022, is the continuous professional development (CPD) of teaching staff.

The Bespoke Curriculum directly addresses this concern by offering certified teacher training for every single lesson. This empowers teachers to undergo training, achieve certification, and deliver tailored lessons to each and every pupil with utmost confidence and proficiency."

Jam Coding’s launch in Aberdeen brings an exciting opportunity for schools in the region to provide revolutionary computing lessons to their pupils whilst upskilling their staff in the process. The company welcomes enquiries and requests for more information.