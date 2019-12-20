Delight at more secondary school choices for Milton of Campsie and Lennoxtown pupils

East Dunbartonshire Council has agreed to change the secondary school catchment area process for Milton of Campsie and Lennoxtown.

Pupils from Lennoxtown will now be able to attend Lenzie Academy, Kilsyth Academy and St Ninian’s, while pupils from Milton of Campsie will now be able to attend Kirkintilloch High, Kilsyth and St Ninian’s. Previously, for both areas, the choice was limited to Kilsyth and St Ninians. Bus transport will be available.

Local councillor Paul Ferretti said: “I am delighted the Council has corrected this historic anomaly. Children from the respective villages will now be able to attend a non-denominational school in East Dunbartonshire. Residents pay East Dunbartonshire Council tax, so it is only fair that they have the choice of a non denominational school in their local authority area.

“There was a strong desire for this change in the community. This has been a good example of cross-party working, as I have worked alongside Councillor Gary Pews, who has also been vigorously pushing for this change”.