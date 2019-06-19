Cumbernauld Studio Arts Forum chairwoman steps down

Cumbernauld Studio Arts Forum held a farewell lunch and presentation for founder Sarah MacIlwraith who is stepping down as charwoman after 13 years.

The Forum is a friendly and informal community arts group for retired and non-working people who enjoy all aspects of the arts including theatre, music, painting, books and many other subjects.

Meeting of the Forum have now stopped for the summer and it will return in August, based temporarily in the Murfield Centre until its regular home of Cumbernauld Theatre relocates to within the new Cumbernauld Academy campus.