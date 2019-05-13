Cumbernauld leader’s Peruvian trip to raise awareness of need for GirlGuiding volunteers

A Cumbernauld GirlGuide leader heads to Peru later this year in a bid to encourage more people to volunteer with the organisation.

Natalie Dunn has signed up through Girlguiding UK to walk the Inca Trail up to Machu Picchu this October.

This is a five-day hike at altitude with a couple of days and Natalie has agree to raise £4000, with half the money covering the expenses of the trip and the other half going to Girlguiding UK.

She is hosting a Peruvian themed social evening (dressing up not necessary) on Friday in the British Legion at 7.30pm, with tickets costing £6.

In addition a family trail/hunt around Cumbernauld Glen is being organised with the help of Cumbernauld Living Landscape for Saturday, May 25, at noon, and a quiz night will take place on Saturday, June 8, at Condorrat Bowling Club at 7pm.

Natalie, who volunteers as both a Rainbow and Brownie leader, said: “GirlGuiding is a charity that does it’s best to help girls develop, have adventures, make friends, and grow into confident and very capable young women

“I have been in GirlGuiding since I was seven-years-old and it has had such a huge impact on my life.

“I have wonderful memories of being a Brownie and Guide, of going away from home for a weekend, camping, trips, making friends, learning new skills.

“I want to give the girls of today those memories so I volunteer as both a Rainbow and Brownie unit leader, but I am struggling to find enough helpers that will allow me to help create those memories.

“My problem is a mirror of what is happening all over the United Kingdom and I hope by doing this challenge I can promote GirlGuiding and inspire people to volunteer.

“This is a challenge I am willing (and nervous) to take on, but I want to help girls continue to have a safe space where they feel comfortable and confident. To inspire them to have their own fantastic adventures throughout their lives.”

As well as organising events Natalie has set up a JustGiving page towards a small portion of the total. To support her visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/natalie-dunn-1.