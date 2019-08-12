Courses still available at Newbattle Abbey College

Have your say

Newbattle Abbey College still has places available on all of its courses scheduled to start this September.

As residential places are available to all students and most students are eligible for bursaries, there is no geographical barrier and the college hopes to attract students from all over Scotland.

College principal Marian Docherty said: “The college is primarily for adults with few or no educational qualifications. It’s a life-changing experience and many of our students go on to further or higher education.

“We also have a proven track record of meeting the needs of young people at points of transition.

“By providing transformative learning and extensive support the college helps people achieve their personal ambitions.”

Call 0131 663 1921, email office@newbattleabbeycollege.ac.uk or go to www.newbattleabbeycollege.ac.uk.