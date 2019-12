Christmas school holidays 2019: when do the schools break up for Christmas in Scotland - and when they're back in January

Christmas time is coming which means two weeks of freedom for children across Scotland.

As the Christmas holidays rapidly approach, here are all the dates for when the kids break up for the festive season and when they go back to school in January.

For many, the school holidays are when Christmas really begins. Picture: Shutterstock

Aberdeen Council

Term ends - Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holiday - Monday 23 December 2019 to Friday 3 January 2020

Term starts - Monday 6 January 2020

Aberdeenshire Council

Term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holiday – Monday 23 December 2019 to Friday 3 January 2020

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Angus Council

Term ends - Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holiday - Monday 23 December 2019 to Friday 3 January 2020

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Argyll and Bute Council

Term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas Holiday – Monday 23 December 2019 to Friday 3 January

Term starts - Monday 6 January 2020

Clackmannanshire Council

Term ends - Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holiday - Monday 23 December 2019 to Friday 3 January 2020

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2019

Dumfries and Galloway

Term ends - Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holiday - Monday 23 December 2019 to Friday 3 January 2020

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Dundee Council

Term ends Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holiday – Monday 23 December 2019 to Friday 3 January 2020

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

East Ayrshire Council

Term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holiday - Monday 23 December 2019 to Friday 3 January 2020

Term starts - Monday 6 January 2020

East Dunbartonshire Council

Term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holiday - Monday 23 December 2019 to Friday 03 January 2020

Term starts - Monday 06 January 2020

East Lothian

Autumn term ends - Friday 20 December 2019.

Christmas holidays - Monday 23 December 2019 to Tuesday 7 January 2020

Spring term starts - Wednesday 8 January 2020

East Renfrewshire

Term ends - Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holidays – Monday 23 December 2019 to Friday 6 January 2020

Term starts - Monday 6 January 2020

Edinburgh Council

Term ends - Friday 20 December 2019.

Christmas holidays - Monday 23 December 2019 to Wednesday 8 January 2020

Term starts - Thursday 9 January 2020

Falkirk Council

Term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holiday – Monday 23 December 2019 to Friday 3 January 2020

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Fife Council

Term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holiday – Monday 23 December 2019 to Friday 3 January 2020

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Glasgow City Council

Term ends - Thursday 19 December 2019

Christmas holiday – Friday 20 December 2019 to Friday 3 January 2020

Term starts - Monday 6 January 2020

Inverclyde Council

Term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holiday – Monday 23 December 2019 to Friday 3 January 2020

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Midlothian Council

Term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holiday – Monday 23 December 2019 to Monday 6 January 2020

Term starts - Tuesday 7 January 2020

Moray Council

Term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holiday – Monday 23 December 2019 to Friday 3 January 2020

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

North Ayrshire Council

Term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holiday – Monday 23 December 2019 to Friday 3 January 2020

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

North Lanarkshire Council

Term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holiday – Monday 23 December 2019 to Friday 3 January 2020

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Orkney Islands Council

Term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holiday – Monday 23 December 2019 to Friday 3 January 2020

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Perth and Kinross Council

Term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holiday – Monday 23 December 2019 to Friday 3 January 2020

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Renfrewshire Council

Term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holiday – Monday 23 December 2019 to Friday 3 January 2020

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Scottish Borders Council

Term ends – Thursday 19 December 2019

Christmas holiday – Monday 23 December 2019 to Friday 3 January 2020

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Shetland Islands Council

Term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holiday – Monday 23 December 2019 to Tuesday 7 January 2020

Term starts – Wednesday 8 January 2020

South Ayrshire Council

Term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holiday – Monday 23 December 2019 to Friday 3 January 2020

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

South Lanarkshire Council

Term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holiday – Monday 23 December 2019 to Friday 3 January 2020

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Stirling Council

Term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holiday – Monday 23 December 2019 to Friday 3 January 2020

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

West Dunbartonshire Council

Term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holiday – Monday 23 December 2019 to Friday 3 January 2020

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

West Lothian Council

Term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holiday – Monday 23 December 2019 to Monday 6 January 2020

Term starts – Tuesday 7 January 2020

For more information on 2019/2020 school term dates and school holidays, go to mygov.scot