Changes at Motherwell diocese churches

The congregation at a Motherwell church has a new priest following a brand new appointment to the diocese

Father Louis Mendy, who hails from Africa, is now installed at St Bernadette’s where he will assist parish priest Father Ricklan Mallya.

The new priest belongs to the Spiritan order and worked in Sierra Leone before returning to his native Gambia where he was appointed in a leadership role in the order for eight years.

He spent time in New York before being appointed to two parishes in the Diocese of Paisley before arriving in Motherwell..

A parish spokesperson said: “We wish Father Louis every happiness in our parish and a blessed and joyful Christmas with us.”

Meanwhile, the Diocese of Motherwell has made another change – this time in the parish lying adjacent to Carfin grotto, St Francis Xavier. This has stemmed from the recent illness of popular parish priest Father Francis McGachy.

A diocesan spokesman said: “Having suffered a recent period of ill health, Father Francis McGachy’s request to stand down as parish priest at St Francis Xavier Carfin, was accepted by Bishop Toal.

“Father Sean Wyllie has been asked to look after the parish in the meantime and it is hoped that Father Francis can return to full health and ministry in due course.”