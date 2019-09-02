Callous vandals torch Scottish primary school adventure playground

CALLOUS thugs smashed and torched an Edinburgh primary school's adventure playground in a heartless attack, it has been reported.

Staff at Castleview Primary said they were "devastated" after a pirate ship play area was set ablaze after vandals tore wooden planks off the structure.

Images posted on social media by school bosses show the mock ship - donated to the school by Fort Kinnaird shopping centre - charred and broken by the incident.

School bosses have now appealed for anyone with information to contact police immediately.

A Tweet read: "We are absolutely devastated that our Pirate Ship has been vandalised and burnt down."

"This was donated to us by Fort Kinnaird and can now no longer be used. If anyone knows anything about this, please contact police."

Images show the pirate ship ablaze on Thursday evening.

It came just days before a fireraising incident at Gilmerton Primary, when several skips outside the school were tackled by firefighters after being set on fire on Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to the school shortly after 3.45pm on Sunday afternoon after a fire broke out in two industrial skips next to the school’s fence.

The school opened as normal on Monday morning.

A Council spokesman said: “Both these acts of vandalism were reckless and it was fortunate they didn’t have far more serious consequences."

"The fire at Gilmerton Primary School yesterday could have spread and caused far more damage than it did. Last week’s deliberate setting alight of the boat at Castleview Primary School was devastating for the pupils, staff and community."

"We would urge anyone who knows anything about either incident to contact the police.”