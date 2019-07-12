Butterfly Garden opens at Cumbernauld school in memory of former pupil

A new outdoor space has been created at Redburn school in Kildrum to celebrate the life of former pupil Kirsty Alexander, who sadly passed away in September 2017.

The new butterfly themed mural has been developed in a partnership between staff and pupils at the school and colleagues from the art department at Greenfaulds High.

Carolan Burnet, additional support manager, said: “We wanted to do something special to celebrate Kirsty’s life.

“She loved the great outdoors and in particular, butterflies and so nature became the theme of the project.

“Having designed the mural with some of the children and young people, stencils were used to cut and define the pattern, shapes and composition – the results are outstanding!

“Even though the June weather wasn’t as summery as we may have hoped Greenfaulds High art teachers Brian Forsyth and Julie Fleming with assistance from Jordan McBride and Chris Pendergast worked tirelessly to create a marvellous piece of outdoor wall art I’m sure even Banksy would be proud of.

“The mural is at the front of our school for everyone to see, including visitors. It is a symbol of life, hope and happiness and we are delighted that Kirsty’s mum Anne, dad Andrew and family are proud of what has been created. We’re sure Kirsty would have loved it too.”

Over the past few years, Redburn has embarked on an ambitious project to increase experiences linked to the outdoors.

It now has an outdoor bounce, swing and spin playground, cycle and wheelchair track, polytunnel, trim trail, designated forest schools area, sensory garden, playground markings, activities to develop literacy and numeracy and even a Bothy.