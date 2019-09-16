Brexit won’t disadvantage Scottish universities, pledges Gavin Williamson

The UK Education Secretary has offered a guarantee that international students studying for a four-year degree at a Scottish university will be able to complete their studies in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Gavin Williamson, speaking during a visit to the University of Glasgow on Monday, said he wanted the higher education sector north of the Border to remain “brilliantly competitive” by being able to attract the very best of talent.

His comments followed a period of uncertainty in the Scottish university sector after the UK Government initially said the prospect of a no-deal Brexit would see EU students studying in the UK only granted leave to remain for three years - despite Scottish undergraduate honours degrees taking four years to complete.

Holyrood constitutional secretary Michael Russell accused Westminster of being “ignorant or incompetent” over the post-Brexit plan when it was revealed in July.

But Mr Williamson said no student in Scotland would be put at a disadvantage.

“To be absolutely clear, we are going to make sure there is a solution to this,” he said.

“We are not going to be in a situation where Scottish universities will be disadvantaged because of their degree structure. We need Scottish universities to be those brilliantly competitive institutions that are able to attract the very best talent into Scotland in the future.

He added: “You will never see a student that is doing a four-year degree in a Scottish university told they can’t complete it. We shouldn’t be tolerating in form of scare-mongering that will be the case.”

The education secretary said he remained “very optimistic” that a deal could be agreed with the EU before the Brexit deadline of October 31.

Mr Williamson visited Glasgow in the wake of a report published on Monday which found that a majority of Scotland’s universities classed themselves as “very” or “extremely concerned” at the prospect of a no-deal, despite preparing for that outcome.

The Conservative MP said: “We’re not leaving things to chance.

“That’s why the UK Government has taken such a rigorous approach in terms of contingency planning.”