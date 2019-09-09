Bo’ness teacher nominated for top Scots award

A Bo’ness teacher has been nominated for a Scots teaching award.

Kirsty Crommie (39), who lives in Reddingmuirhead and teaches at Deanburn Primary School, is in the running for the ‘Scots Teacher o the Year’ title at the first Scots Language Awards 2019.

The awards, organised by Hands Up for Trad and Creative Scotland, will take place on September 27 in The Mitchell Theatre, Glasgow.

The mum-of-four is well known on the Scots education scene having earlier this created a new Scots classroom resource for Thomas Clark’s ‘Diary o a Wimpy Wean’, a Scots version of the popular Diary of a Wimpy Kid book.

Kirsty is also a children’s book blogger and contributor to Teaching Education Scotland (TES).

She said: “I am enormously proud to be nominated for this award.

“There are so many brilliant and influential people nominated in the different categories and I am truly honoured to be amongst them.

“I am passionate about supporting the promotion and celebration of the Scots language and I truly believe that it increases inclusivity and diversity.

“It allows many pupils to see that the language that they speak outwith school is valued and it is a celebration of our culture and literary heritage.

“The Scots Language Awards is a true celebration of Scots and I’m looking forward to the event. The final result is down to the public and I would really appreciate any votes!”

Comely Park Primary School in Falkirk has also been nominated for an award in the ‘Scots Schuil o the Year’ category.

To vote for Kirsty and/or Comely Park visit https://projects.handsupfortrad.scot/scotslanguageawards/