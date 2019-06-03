Bloody Scotland crime-writing festival launch

World-class crime writers and a ‘murder trial’ play set in a Sheriff Court with a public vote on the verdict are among the highlights of the 2019 Bloody Scotland crime-writing festival

The festival, being held in Stirling from 20-22 September launches with an opening gala where the winner of the McIlvanney Prize for the Scottish Crime Novel will be announced.

The first winner of the new prize for Scottish crime fiction debut will also be revealed at the gala.

The winners will then join one of the world’s leading thriller writers, David Baldacci, at the head of the annual torchlight procession.

Established authors taking part include Ian Rankin, Alexander McCall Smith, Lin Anderson, Denise Mina and Louise Welsh.

The programme was announced yesterday following a special one-off performance by Val McDermid, who will be in New Zealand during the festival.

McDermid said: “The secret of Bloody Scotland’s success is that everyone’s a winner. There are rewards for readers and writers alike.

“It’s a dizzying weekend of pleasure. Nobody leaves Bloody Scotland without their head birling like a peerie.”