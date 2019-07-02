Bearsden pupils impress with their idea to address plastic pollution in the River Clyde

A team of budding engineers from Mosshead Primary in Bearsden displayed great ingenuity to win best project in a design competition to address plastic pollution in the River Clyde.

Calling themselves Team Clyde Clearout, the group of six P7 pupils presented their innovative idea at the Riverside Museum as part of the Keep Scotland Beautiful Upstream Battle campaign.

Sixteen primary and secondary schools showcased their STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) solutions, with Team Clyde Clearout’s bold design catching the attention of the judges.

Liam Rocks, team communicator, said: “Upstream Battle has taught us so much about how harmful plastic pollution is for our rivers, seas and the environment.

“We understand how important this issue is and we hope we have done something to change people’s attitudes in the local and wider community.

“Working together in Team Clearout Clyde was great fun. We learned so much about and from each other, achieving so much more than we would have on our own.

“The atmosphere at the finals at the Riverside Museum was incredible. We were so excited. When Team Clearout Clyde were announced as the overall winners we couldn’t believe it. This award really means the world to us and to Mosshead Primary School.”

Councillor Susan Murray, East Dunbartonshire Council’s vice-convener of Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets committee, congratulated the team.

She said: This is a wonderful achievement for these P7 pupils and a great end to their primary school career.

“They worked together very well and presented their thinking and solution in a very articulate way. The fact they won against teams from secondary schools shows the strength of their idea

“The Upstream Battle campaign, which has been taken up by schools across East Dunbartonshire, has really stoked a passion for environmental issues in our young people.

“The way they have engaged with the issues has been very impressive and this STEM challenge has been a great example of pupils responding to the environmental challenges with creativity.”