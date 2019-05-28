Balmalloch Primary are in the rock finals

Eight Rock Challenge and J Rock events have now taken place across Scotland, involving thousands of young people, teachers, and members of the local community.

And Balmalloch Primary School and Nursery Class in Kilsyth are in the running as a Scottish J Rock finalist on Saturday, June 15.

The competition is an opportunity for young people to perform in a professional venue. This experience encourages an adrenalin-based high gained through performing, rather than using tobacco, alcohol or other drugs, as well as providing proven benefits above and beyond these original objectives.

Involving 19 schools from across North Lanarkshire, Angus, Aberdeenshire, Perth and Kinross and the Highlands, the finals are a fantastic celebration of the time and effort schools put into their performances. Over 1,500 students will take part across the two finals.

Rock Challenge Event Manager, Charlotte Payne, is looking forward to the spectacular shows: “We have seen some outstanding performances this year and I cannot wait to see what the schools bring to the stage for our Scottish Finals!