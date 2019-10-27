B-listed building in Glasgow proposed as location for new Gaelic school

Have your say

Glasgow City Council has revealed a £16.5 million plan to refurbish a disused primary school to further expand Gaelic education in the city.

The proposed plans from Glasgow City Council revealed the disused St James' Primary School could become the location for the city's fourth Gaelic school.

After closing down in 2009, the school has fallen into a state of despair and has been listed as being in poor condition by Scotland's Buildings at Risk register.

The £16.5 million plan was announced after demand for bilingual education in Glasgow surged.

Three other schools in the city, Glendale Primary in Pollokshields, the Glasgow Gaelic School in Berkeley Street and the annexe at Cartvale Scool in Govan, already offer Gaelic Medium Education (GME).

Once the building has been refurbished, it could have 12 teaching spaces and two general-purpose spaces, and would feature a three-court sports hall, a drama stage and a music and dance rehearsal space.

A report on the project stated: “The total cost of the refurbishment has been estimated at approximately £16.5 million.

"Council officers would seek support from the Scottish Government through the Gaelic Capital grant, and the Scottish Government’s Learning Estate Investment Programme…and the Council’s own capital funding.

“At this stage, therefore, it is not possible to provide an estimated opening date for the new school.”

The City Administration Committee must first approve a statutory city-wide consultation over the plan.