Arms trade recruitment fair at Glasgow University set to attract protesters

A protest against the presence of arms trade representatives at a recruitment fair at a student union is to be held at the University of Glasgow tomorrow.

Arms manufacturer BAE Systems are the key sponsor of the event, which also includes defence companies such as Leonardo and Rolls-Royce.

The university’s Glasgow Guardian newspaper recently reported the university had investments of £3.1m in the arms trade and is calling on it to divest. The protest is being organised by the Glasgow University Divestment Coalition (GUDC).

"We are totally against the presence of arms trade representatives at our university."

A GUDC spokesman said the event was aimed at recruiting engineering students into the industry.

"We believe the arming of repressive states such as Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Turkish government is wrong.

We also believe that investing in these companies legitimises them and leads to the murder of innocent civilians.

"Glasgow University, by investing in arms companies, is endorsing their existence and being complicit in the process."

The spokesman added: "We accept that it is well within the rights of students and post-graduate students to attend this event. There are many jobs within these companies which don't lead to bombs and weapons."

"Only a small proportion of income currently derives from companies involved in the defence sector."

A university spokesman said: “The University of Glasgow has a clear ethical investment policy which is published on our website along with a list of our investments – this policy is kept under regular review.

" Our preference is to give our fund managers maximum discretion over where funds invest in order to ensure the best return for scholarships and other endowment-funded activities.

"Only a small proportion of income currently derives from companies involved in the defence sector, but this can vary over time.

"We are also aware that many general engineering companies – including ones which are significant local employers – have an involvement in this sector.”