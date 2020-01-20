Angry students claim Edinburgh University is turfing them out of library while studying due to lack of space

Undergraduates are reportedly having all of their belongings removed from their desk if they leave their space to get a book

Angry Edinburgh University students have claimed there is a spacing crisis and 'overcrowding' issues at the campus' main library after apparently being turfed out of desks while studying.



Students, many of whom pay upwards of £36,000 to attend the prestigious university, have been left without a seat to study in following university crash down at overcrowding on campus.

Undergraduates are reportedly having all of their belongings removed from their desk if they leave their space to get a book or fill up their water bottle by security guards.

Ellen Blunsdon, 21 is a final year student of History and Politics at the city’s university and says that this happened to her recently and she knows this has happened to others.

She said: “I was studying in the library and I went to get a book and when I came back they had left a notice saying 'We have cleared because we have been away for a long time'."

But the student, from Aberdeen, said: “I’d only stepped away for under five minutes. Then I had to go down to reception, find my stuff and try and find somewhere else to sit."

Ellen added: "I can understand why they have to clear things away because of the overcrowding, but it’s not acceptable that there is so much demand for spaces.

“The real issue is the university obviously cannot cope with the number of students they are letting in.”

Larissa Nenning, 24, lives in Leith and is completing a PhD in Social Policy at Edinburgh University.

She said that PhD students are in the same situation and are often competing with other students, many of whom pay £20,000 to the university each year, for seats.

She said: “There is a serious space problem since the university downsized PhD desk space.

“Some PhD students are paying up to £20,000 a year to study at the prestigious university and have been left without a desk to study on.

“The space reduction clearly profit-driven and we are not a priority, they just want to expand to make more money.

“As PhD students, we contribute to the university through academic labour and other services but you still don’t get a space you don’t get valued. As students and words, we feel exploited by the system."

A spokesperson from the University of Edinburgh said: “Finding a place to work is of vital importance to library users, and we have been working closely with students to improve their experience.

“Across our campus, we provide thousands of individual study spaces. At the Main Library in George Square, the University is about to begin a trial where occupancy levels will be displayed on a screen on the ground floor, allowing users to find spaces more easily."