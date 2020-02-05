Andy’s northern challenge in aid of Redburn School

A Cumbernauld man is heading north this Spring for a gruelling event in aid of Redburn School.

Andy Dodds takes on the Cairngorm to Coast duathlon on May 23, a 100km hike and bike challenge across the Highlands and Moray.

Andy will starts at Cairngorm Ski Centre hiking to the Sugar Bowl, through Glenmore Forest to Glenmore Lodge, on towards Nethy Forest and Lyngarry towards Nethy Bridge. He’ll then join the Speyside Way to Royal British Legion on the Square.

Those only taking part in the 30km hike will hang up their boots, but Andy will change into his cycling gear and join the other bikers on the Dava Way for a 70km ride,

The Dava Way ends at Forres, after which participants join the local Sustrans route for their final leg to Lossiemouth.

Andy hopes his efforts will raise £2500 for Redburn School, which his daughter Lily attends.

He said: “This all started as a wee hobby and something to help me lose weight, but I thought why not push myself and help out Lily’s school!

“Redburn School is a phenomenal resource for kids with additional needs and its somewhere that deserves the money I can hopefully raise.

“Emma and I both believe Lily would not be the kid she is today, if it wasnt for that school so we owe them so much and this is one way I can help.

“Every little help will be 100 per cent appreciated.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andrew-dodds8.