Abronhill Primary pupils visit nearby building site to learn about health and safety

Pupils from Abronhill Primary have been learning first-hand about construction and the importance of health and safety while visiting a nearby building site.

Housing developer Lovell welcomed the youngsters to its Cedar Road site which is currently under construction just a short distance from the school.

The visit gave the P6 and 7 pupils an opportunity to learn about the wide variety of skills needed to build new homes and the importance of health and safety on an active construction site.

The pupils began with an informative health and safety talk from a member of the Lovell team. As part of the talk, they discussed why you should never enter a construction site without the correct supervision and protection.

The children also learned about specific risks on an active building site as well as the meaning of signs normally displayed around the perimeter.

They then talked about the protective clothing workers are required to wear to meet current safety regulations.

Site manager Kevin Kelly then gave them a guided tour of the perimeter of the Cedar Road site, which will contain 14 properties currently being developed for social rent on behalf of North Lanarkshire Council.

Kevin explained key aspects of the work currently underway as well as highlighting potential hazards and how to avoid possible injury. The pupils then had the opportunity to ask Kevin and his team questions about their jobs and potential career opportunities in construction.

Following the site visit, Ness Stewart, community benefits officer at the council visited Abronhill Primary to talk to the pupils about social housing and why it’s so important for the community.

Principal teacher Clare McCarron said: “The children were delighted to have been invited by Lovell to visit a real life construction site at Cedar Road.

“It was a fantastic experience for the students to talk to the site manager and his team about their jobs and learn why health and safety is so important on an active building site.

“We also really enjoyed Ness Stewart’s visit to the school and the opportunity to learn more about the importance of social housing within our area.”