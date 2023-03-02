14 Scottish Universities ranked best to worst in ‘Good University Guide 2023’ list
The University of St Andrews came in first place in Scotland (and second in the UK) according to new ranking list ‘The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023’.
Scotland’s best to worst universities have been published in an annual league table: The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023. This reveals Scotland’s 14 universities and their ranking.
The league table encompasses data including graduate prospects, degree results, research quality, and student satisfaction and experience. According to these indicators, The University of St Andrews in Fife topped the list, and even made it to second place on the UK list.
Carry on reading to find out how Scotland’s other 14 universities ranked in the academic league table: