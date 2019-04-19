Edinburgh Citizen group launches to ‘defend’ city from over-tourism

A new campaign is to be launched to “defend” Edinburgh against over-tourism, gentrification, property developers, privatisation of public space and the impact of its ­festivals.

Activists are to join forces under the banner of Citizen to mount a year-long fight back against what they say is a ­“capital city disfigured by exploitation”. A series of public events, protests and “non-violent direct actions,” are planned. The group is also considering putting up election candidates.

Activists are to join forces under the banner of Citizen to mount a year-long fight back against over-tourism. Pic: Neil Hanna

A manifesto – expected to be published at a campaign launch on Wednesday – is aimed at persuading the council to redraw its current economic development strategies and “re-imagine the city as a sustainable place for people to live in, one of social justice and equality, not just a space for consumption and profit”.

Citizen will also encourage community groups across the city to “act against exploitation”, fight for housing rights and protect publicly-owned assets.

Activists involved in Citizen include representatives of the campaigns against new developments on Leith Walk, the Meadowbank area and the Old Town, as well as the Living Rent Edinburgh campaign, which was set up to tackle “rip off-rents and unjust evictions” in the city, and the Bella Caledonia online magazine.

The campaign is being launched in the wake of debates and controversy over the impact of over-tourism, the number of city centre properties being let out via Airbnb, and disruption and inconvenience caused to residents by the city’s festivals.

Ahead of the launch at the Scottish Storytelling Centre, Citizen has vowed to “defend the city against speculators and developers, the rampant growth model that guides every single decision; the hollowing-out of the city centre and the endless prioritisation of the rich against the poor, the transient against the permanent and the ‘selling’ and ‘marketing’ that seems to have become the essential element of civic governance”.

Megan Bishop, spokeswoman for Living Rent Edinburgh, said: “Citizen is a great initiative for us to unite around one another, not just as campaign groups, but as individuals who live and work in the city.”

Old Town activist Sean Bradley said: “The negative social and environmental impacts of tourism, festivals and the expansion of the university are the major worries of Old Town residents.

“A dramatic fall in available housing is the most serious effect which has already begun to decimate the number of permanent residents. Those who live in the city need to wake up to what’s happening.”

Cammy Day, depute council leader, said “Edinburgh is a city rich with community organisations so we welcome the establishment of this network, and look forward to understanding more about the groups it is seeking to represent.

“Our economy strategy makes clear that ‘inclusive growth’ is what we are trying to deliver for the city. But there is much more to do.”