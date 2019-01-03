Man suffers ‘horrendous’ injury in Dunfermline New Year’s Day attack

A 21-year-old man suffered a “horrendous” neck injury in a New Year’s Day attack, police said.

A weapon is thought to have been used in the assault in Dunfermline, Fife, in the early hours of January 1.

It happened between 4am and 5am in the Monastery Street area.

The suspect is described as an Asian man aged in his 20s, around 5ft 9in to 6ft, and of medium build.

He has dark hair, a trimmed beard and was wearing a grey or dark-coloured tracksuit.

Detective Sergeant Christopher Dow said: “This has been a particularly frightening experience for the victim and he has suffered a horrendous injury.

“The nature of the injury would suggest that the individual responsible has used a weapon of some description and it is through sheer fortune that the consequences have not been even more severe.

“If you were in the area early on Tuesday morning and have seen any persons or vehicles that appeared unusual, or if you have any CCTV which may assist in our inquiries, please contact police.

“Due to it being Hogmanay there have been a number of social events in the area, so if you have been using your phone to capture footage or photos and have images of a man matching the description, I would urge you to please call us.”