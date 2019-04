Donald Trump visit to Britain in June confirmed

US President Donald Trump’s long-awaited state visit to the UK has been announced for the first week in June.

Mr Trump’s official trip is scheduled for June 3 to 5, and follows a working visit he made to Britain last summer with his wife Melania.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The controversial president’s visit is likely to draw demonstrations in the same way as his July 2018 trip and security is expected to be high.

Prime Minister Theresa May extended the offer of a state visit to Mr Trump early in his presidency when she met the US leader for the first time in the White House in January 2017.

The state visit was expected that year but no date was set. The US leader’s 2018 trip to the UK had many of the trappings of a state visit, including a meeting with the Queen at Windsor Castle.

Mr Trump will be hosted by the Queen at either Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle and the visit is likely to follow the traditional format of an official open-air welcome, featuring prestigious British regiments, lunch with the Queen and a state banquet.

State visits normally last three days, and once the ceremonial elements with the Queen have been completed, visiting heads of state follow an itinerary that reflects their own interests and political aims.

Around the time of the visit, the US president is reportedly due to travel to Europe and attend commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: “The President of The United States of America, President Donald J. Trump, accompanied by Mrs Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from Her Majesty The Queen to pay a State Visit to the UK.”

