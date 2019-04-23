Dead whale washed up on East Lothian beach

A young humpback whale has been found dead on an East Lothian beach.

The whale, which is around nine metres long, was washed up at John Muir Country Park, near to Tyninghame.

The whale is to be removed later today.

It is believed the whale only died a matter of hours ago and the countryside rangers team are aiming to remove it from the beach later this evening.

It is suspected it could be the same whale which was spotted tangled in a fishing line in the Firth of Forth around a month ago.

East Lothian Council said on Twitter: “Arrangements are being made to remove the whale and people are being advised to keep their distance from the site.”

It comes almost a year on after a 30ft carcass of a minke whale was discovered at Belhaven beach, near Dunbar in May.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.