Pokemon Go is celebrating Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, with a global challenge for players around the world.

Día de los Muertos originated in part in Mexico, but is celebrated by people all around the world nowadays.

The holiday runs from October 31st to November 2nd, and Pokemon Go’s event seeks to celebrate the holiday with special bonuses and challenges.

Here’s what’s involved in the Pokemon Go Dia de Muertos 2021 Challenge and how you can take part.

What is the Pokemon Go Dia de Muertos 2021 Challenge?

The challenge will run for two days, starting on Monday November 1st at 10am local time and ending on Tuesday November 2nd at 8pm local time.

Players will have the opportunity to earn special rewards by completing particular tasks.

Pokemon Go is putting a special two-day event to celebrate Day of the Dead. Photo: Tatiana / Canva Pro.

It’s available to play all over the world, so you can join in no matter where you are.

Which Pokemon do you need to catch for the Pokemon Go Dia de Muertos 2021 Challenge?

The main part of the Pokemon Go Dia de Muertos 2021 Challenge is the Collection Challenge, which is themed around the two-day event and leads to a Shedinja encounter.

Dia de los Muertos originally comes from Mexico, but is now celebrated in several countries around the world, including in Europe and Latin America. Photo: Natalia Cardenas / Studio Mexico / Canva Pro.

The Pokemon you need to catch for the Collection Challenge are:

- Sunkern, which can be caught through a wild, incense, or lure encounter, or with a Field Research reward.

- Roselia, which can be caught through a wild encounter or a Field Research reward.

- Murkrow, which can be caught through a wild, incense, or lure encounter.

- Cubone, which can be caught through a wild, incense, or lure encounter, or with a Field Research reward.

- Houndou, which can be caught through a wild, incense, or lure encounter.

- Sableye, which can be caught through a wild, incense, or lure encounter.

- Sunflora, , which can be caught through a wild, incense, or lure encounter.

- Drifloon, which can be caught through a wild, incense, or lure encounter.

It’s worth noting that both Sunflora and Drifloon are more likely to be found via incense or lure encounters, rather than wild ones.

If you complete the Collection Challenge with all of the above Pokemon, you’ll get one Incense, one Poffin, and a Shedinja encounter as a reward.

The progress will also be added to your Elite Collector Medal moving forward.

What other features are available in the Pokemon Go Dia de Muertos 2021 Challenge?

During the two-day celebration, there are a variety of rewards and bonuses to keep an eye out for, including:

- Lure Modules lasting for 90 minutes

- Incense lasting for 90 minutes

- Double Catch Stardust

There are also extra bonuses for players in Latin America and the Caribbean, such as :

- +1 bonus Transfer Candy

- Event Pokemon appearing more often in the wild

- Event Pokemon being more attracted to Incense

- Event Pokemon appearing more frequently to Lure Modules