A study has revealed which retro video games will earn gamers the most cash if they trade them in.

The research, conducted by gaming site Solitaired, analysed data from popular technology trade-in site CeX to find which old video games will earn you the most money if you have them lying around at home.

They looked at the most valuable games for earlier generation consoles, including the Nintendo Wii which was released back in 2006.

And it turns out that selling just a couple of old games you haven’t played for years could net you enough to buy a new console.

Here are the Wii games you should be searching your cupboards, drawers and shelves for.

1 . Legend of Sayuki The most valuable Wii game is Legend of Sayuki. Released in 2008, this game is a scrolling shooter, which when traded in can fetch you £84. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Dokapon Kingdom The second most valuable Wii game is Dokapon Kingdom, which can be traded in for £81. Released in 2010, Dokapon Kingdom is an RPG remake of the 1994 SNES title ‘Dokapon 3-2-1: Arashi o Yobu Yuujou’. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3 . A Shadow's Tale A Shadow's Tale is the third most valuable Wii game which can be sold for £58. A Shadow’s Tale was released for the Wii in 2010 and is a single-player puzzle-platformer game. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4 . Sakura Wars: So Long My Love Sakura Wars: So Long My Love is the fourth most valuable Wii game and is worth £49. Released on the Wii in 2010, this game is a cross-genre game that has RPG, dating simulator, and visual novel elements. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales