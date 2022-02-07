Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, is released soon (Sony Interactive Entertainment, Guerrilla Games)

It’s not long until we can return to the world of Aloy and her terrifying machine companions.

The sequel to the hugely popular Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, is released this month as a PlayStation exclusive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our favourite post-apocalypse red head is back to explore an enormous new world, discover more mysteries about the Ancient Ones, and have showdowns with awesome new machine enemies.

We’re not in Nora territory anymore.

Horizon Forbidden West release date UK

Horizon Forbidden West will be released on Friday February 18, 2022.

The game, by Sony Interactive Entertainment and Guerrilla Games, will be available on PS4 and PS5 consoles only from £59.99.

Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn (Sony Interactive Entertainment, Guerrilla Games)

How to get Horizon Forbidden West and game deals – including Regalla Edition

You can currently pre-order Horizon Forbidden West from the PlayStation store.

The standard edition costs £59.99 on the PS4, but this is also playable on the PS5 – saving you £10.

A Tremortusk in Horizon Forbidden West (Sony Interactive Entertainment and Guerrilla Games)

Meanwhile, the PS4 and PS5 standard addition costs £69.99.

And for serious fans, the Digital Deluxe Edition costs £79.99.

This includes a digital soundtrack and artbook, digital comic book, two Carja Behemoth Elite items, two Nora Thunder Elite items, a Machine Strike piece, in-game resources pack, and extras in Photo Mode.

Alternatively, you can pre-order Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 at Argos for £59.99, Amazon for £51.95, and at Game for £59.99.

Game is also offering the PS5 version for £69.99, and exclusive PS4 and PS5 special editions for £69.99 and £79.99 respectively.

A Collector’s Edition of Horizon Forbidden West can be purchased at Game for £169.99 – including a steelbook display case, mini artbook, and Tremortusk and Aloy statues.

And a Regalla Edition is also available to pre-order exclusively at Game for £229.99. This includes the collector’s edition extras as well as a replica Focus with stand, two art cards, a Clawstrider Machine Strike piece, and Sunwing Machine Strike piece.

What are the reviews like for Horizon Forbidden West?

There has been very little in terms of reviews, as the game has not been released.

It certainly has big shoes to fill. The original Horizon Zero Dawn was hailed as a masterpiece for its beautiful game design, immersive world, and engaging protagonist in Aloy.

IGN reporter Jonathan Dornbush was granted access to four hours of the new game.

He said: “Combat is more complex, exploration is more free, and the world is teeming with more intriguing life (both robotic and human) and meaningful things to do.”

What new machines are in Horizon Forbidden West?

There are dozens of new machines for Aloy to fight or override in Horizon Forbidden West.

Perhaps the most intimidating new machine we’ve glimpsed so far is the Tremortusk.

Previewed in the trailer, it’s a colossal elephant-like machine which humans are seen riding on – reminiscent of the Oliphaunts in Lord of the Rings.

Then there is the Slitherfang, a huge cobra, Rollerback, resembling a rolling pangolin, and Sunwings, which look like pterosaurs with solar panel wings.

There are also dinosaur-like machines seen swimming in the depths of the ocean. And it looks like, with her new diving kit, Aloy is set encounter them as she explores these sunken worlds.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.