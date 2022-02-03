Fortnite Chapter 3: Who is Fortnite's The Foundation and how to unlock the Rock in Fortnite

After a scheduled update, Fortnite is back with a new season for chapter.

Owners of the the Chapter 3 Season 1 battle pass will be able to access a new skin, fresh challenges, and more.

Here’s all you need to know about the latest update.

Who is The Foundation – Leader of the Seven in Fortnite?

The Foundation is a Legendary Outfit, to be unlocked in Chapter 3 Season 1 with the battle pass.

It is available from February 3rd at 2pm (UK time).

This is also when the Weekly Challenges will refresh for players.

The Rock has come to Fortnite. Photo: Epic Games / Fortnite.

How to unlock the Rock in Fortnite

The Foundation is also Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s character in Fortnite, and many players are clamouring to claim his Skin.

Completing the Foundation’s ‘recruitment test’ will also enable players to collect his Outfit, Styles, Emote, and more Foundation items in The Seven Set.

You'll need to complete a series of challenges to unlock all the related Foundation Items. Photo: Epic Games / Fortnite.

The Challenges are:

- Visit Mighty Monument, a Seven Outpost, and Sanctuary to unlock the Foundation Outfit.

- Snipe an opponent with a Sniper Rifle while crouching to unlock the Foundation's Mantle Back Bling.

- Deal 100 Melee Damage to opponents to unlock the Foundation's Plasma Spike Pickaxe.

- Search three chests or ammo boxes at Covert Cavern to unlock the Foundation's Fortune Emoticon.

- Use four Shield Potions in a single match to unlock the True Foundation Spray.

- Hire a character and travel 1,000m with them to unlock the Foundational Wrap.

- Assist in eliminating Gunnar to unlock the Tactical Visor Toggle Emote and The Foundation Outfit’s Unmasked Style.

- Deal 500 Headshot Damage to players with common or uncommon weapons to unlock the Combat Elite Foundation visor.

- Deal 1,000 damage to opponents from above with Shotguns or SMGs to unlock the Tactical Foundation visor.

- Land at a Seven Outpost and finish Top 10 to unlock The Rocket Wing Glider.