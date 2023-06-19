All Sections
Royal Highland Show: What is new at the Royal Highland Show in 2023? What new stands will be at Ingliston?

Here are some of the new faces appearing at this year’s Royal Highland Show, including a Tesla stand and The Chocolate Tree.
By Katharine Hay
Published 19th Jun 2023, 12:41 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 12:42 BST
 Comment

There are more than 800 businesses at this year’s Royal Highland Show selling everything from agricultural machinery, clothing and motor vehicles to Scottish food and drink products. Here is what’s new to this show in 2023:

What new events are taking part at the show this year?

The Golden Shears World Sheep Shearing and Woolhandling Championships

Competitors from 30 countries from around the world, including New Zealand, South Africa and Chile, will compete to claim this international championship title.

It has been 20 years since the event has been at the show.

Back for 2023, juniors, young farmers and seniors will be competing at the showground on the Saturday and Sunday of the show.

Royal Highland Show: What is it? Where is it? How can I get tickets?

Some new faces will be appearing at this year's Royal Highland Show (pic: RHASS)Some new faces will be appearing at this year's Royal Highland Show (pic: RHASS)
‘Flock to the Show’ display

This will be a display of 38 hand-painted fibreglass sheep which have been on display around Scotland over the past couple of months. The sheep sculptures, each telling an important story on rural life, will be exhibited in the form of a trail starting at the Macklin Motors stand in the Lifestyle Area.

There will be clues on each to help visitors find them all around the showground. Once a participant know the “winning phrase” from the clues, they can enter the competition that could see a person win a year’s supply of Taylor’s Crisps.

The colourful flock will be auctioned off in September to raise funds for the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland’s (RHASS) Bicentennial Fund.

The bidding process will be launched at this year’s show. Anyone can register interest in an individual flock member here: royalhighlandshow.org/flock-to-the-show/

Agri Innovation Arena

This is located within the Agricultural Zone and will showcase some of the newest and most innovative products and machinery close up.

There will be live demonstrations and industry talks from leaders across all sectors of the agricultural industry.

Asulox: Scottish farmer says delays to bracken control present 'major human and animal welfare problem'

What new stands will be there this year?

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla will be running a stall at this year’s show for the first time.

What’s new on the food and drink scene?

In recent years the Royal Highland Show has become almost as famous for promoting food and drink as it is for its livestock.

New stands from the sector this year will include:

Three Robins – fortified oat drink for families

The Chocolate Tree – handmade organic chocolates made in East Lothian

Innis & Gunn – Edinburgh-based beer brand and brewery

And this year the organisers of the show have launched its own special ‘Golden Shears’ lager with Caledonian Brewing. This will be available in bars across the showground.

