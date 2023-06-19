All Sections
Royal Highland Show tickets sold out for most popular days of event

There are still tickets available for the Thursday and Sunday of the event.
By Katharine Hay
Published 19th Jun 2023, 14:30 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 14:30 BST
 Comment

Tickets for some of the main days of the Royal Highland Show have already sold out with a few days to go before gates open.

Drawing some 200,000 people to the site at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, the show is one of, if not the, largest outdoor Scottish events. The showcase is said to be the biggest agricultural show in Europe.

The event runs for four days from Thursday 22 to Sunday 25 June.

Tickets for the Friday and Saturday of the Royal Highland Show this year have sold out (pic: Cameron James Brisbane)Tickets for the Friday and Saturday of the Royal Highland Show this year have sold out (pic: Cameron James Brisbane)
Tickets for the Friday and Saturday of the Royal Highland Show this year have sold out (pic: Cameron James Brisbane)

Places for the Friday and Saturday of the show have sold out, organisers confirmed on Monday. Those wishing to attend, however, can still purchase tickets for the Thursday and the Sunday.

To find out more about how to buy tickets, visit here: Royal Highland Show: What is it? Where is it? How can I get tickets?

Following sell-out days last year, show organisers reviewed health and safety protocols for 2023 and increased the capacity of each day from 50,000 to 53,000, allowing up to an extra 12,000 people to attend and enjoy the event.

