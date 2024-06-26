Unlocking new potential for the arts and culture by fundraising through decision science

Science and culture will be paired in a unique way at an upcoming event, Decision Science Masterclass, as Culture & Business Scotland explores the power of decision science to transform the way fundraising is carried out.

Decision science is widely used by business to sell everything from shampoo to sugary snacks. It uses psychology and neurology to encourage customers to make specific choices. However, it’s not just for corporates. It’s increasingly being used in culture organisations who stand to benefit from using it in fundraising and marketing.

Culture & Business Scotland is excited to offer participants the chance to gain valuable insights that could transform the way they approach the building of relationships with supporters and subsequently generate income.

Taking place on Thursday, September 19 at the Institut français d’Écosse in Edinburgh, the day session will be led by internationally regarded expert on fundraising, Bernard Ross.

As well as delivering the National Arts Fundraising School (NAFS), a fundraising development programme where many arts and culture fundraisers working in Scotland will have learned valuable lessons from Bernard, he has advised many of the world’s leading international non-governmental organisations on strategy including UNICEF, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and Médecins Sans Frontières.

In recent years, he has helped find donors to provide relief for the 750,000 refugees in Cox’s Bazaar, the world’s biggest refugee camp; secured high net worth and corporate finance to rebuild an Argentine museum to house the largest dinosaur that ever walked the earth; and engaged celebrities and billionaires to save the last 800 great apes in Africa.

Bernard Ross said: “I’m excited to be sharing leading edge techniques that have the potential to transform the ability of cultural and heritage organisations to create not just donors but real supporters.”

David Nelson, Head of Development and Programmes at Culture & Business Scotland, said: “We are delighted Bernard will be working with us in Edinburgh later this year to delve into decision science and how it can make an incredible difference to the way organisations operate. Bernard will share techniques he’s taught to a range of culture organisations, from The Royal Botanic Gardens Edinburgh to English Heritage and from Melbourne Symphony Orchestra to Vienna State Ballet.

“Bernard’s experience in this area is unparalleled, and as a NAFS graduate, I’ve always seen him as my fundraising guru. We expect this Decision Science Masterclass to sell out fast, so I would encourage arts, culture and heritage fundraisers to book their place as soon as possible. The session is a great way to get an in-depth introduction to the latest thinking in fundraising, using decision science to improve prospect, supporter, audience, and visitor engagement.”

At the event, insights will be given into areas such as identifying the psychological, physical and cultural barriers stopping people from donating, and developing supporter personas that give insights to their real motivations. Participants will also learn how to build longer-term and more powerful relationships with their supporters.