“Transformative” partnership aims to keep hostelling affordable and sustainable amid rising costs

Energy consumption has plummeted at one of Edinburgh’s biggest hostels as the result of a pilot programme designed to keep costs down for visitors while improving sustainability.

After the success of the innovative energy saving programme at Edinburgh Central Hostel, Hostelling Scotland is now exploring how to roll out the energy saving programme across their portfolio of larger hostels which are open all year round.

The 'Eyes on the Energy' trial came after Hostelling Scotland was introduced to energy monitoring solutions company, Energy Saving Bear through Royal Bank of Scotland.The partnership saw the hostel install high-tech sensors to measure electricity usage throughout the premises, allowing the team to pinpoint exactly where and how much energy was being consumed or wasted and providing a clear foundation for developing effective energy-saving solutions.

The project, which is on track to achieve a return on investment in less than six months, has already resulted in a 19% drop in consumption in just four months.Margo Paterson, CEO of Hostelling Scotland, said: “The results of this trial could be transformative for our Edinburgh Central Hostel – and hostels across Scotland.

With energy prices affecting the sector, we are on a mission to make travelling in Scotland accessible and affordable to visitors.

The beauty of hostelling is how it provides opportunities to a wider group of people to explore more of what our beautiful country has to offer. “As an organisation, we are always experimenting with ways to make sure we give people the chance to travel while reducing their impact on the environment.

We’re very pleased to see this trial showed significant energy savings and reduced carbon emissions.”Located at the top of Leith Walk, Edinburgh Central Hostel is in a prime city centre location and is visited by travellers from across the globe looking for a budget stay, as well as being a place for carers and Parent Network Scotland to use for respite breaks.

It also enables youth programmes to give disadvantaged young people the opportunity to see part of the country they might not have been able to.

Kevin Havelock, Head of Commercial Mid Markets at Royal Bank of Scotland, added: “By introducing Hostelling Scotland, our long-standing customer, to Jamie and the team at Energy Saving Bear, we empowered them to harness smart technology and innovative solutions.

This collaborative effort led to a deeper understanding of energy consumption patterns and inspired a cultural shift towards sustainable practices.“The early success of this partnership is a testament to the strength of collaboration.