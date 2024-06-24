Three Scottish businesswomen triumph as finalists in the 2024 Enterprise Vision Awards

Amidst fierce competition, three female entrepreneurs from Scotland were recognized for their exceptional achievements.

The Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAs), the UK's largest business awards dedicated solely to women, have announced a record-breaking 161 finalists for this year’s ceremony. These trailblazers and powerhouses are not just leaders in their fields but also serve as strong female role models, inspiring the next generation and encouraging more women to venture into entrepreneurship.

Having created a successful niche to inspire, serve and thrive. Three talented women from Scotland are making their mark and championing the cause of enterprise. Bernadette MacKenzie - Ayrshire's Wee Fish Van (Customer Services); Katrina Hutchinson O'Neill - Join Talent (Business Woman); Sarah Nutt - Rosa Lifestyle (Retail Business).

When the pandemic hit, losing her job after 22 years as an air-stewardess opened doors to a new opportunity - owning her own mobile fresh fish and seafood vans. Bernadette MacKenzie’s trawlerman husband helps ensure she has the freshest catch and her family business is known by the catchphrase 'From Sea to Shore Delivered Fresh To Your Door'.

Katrina Hutchinson O’Neal founded Join Talent in 2018. Within two years she went from £0 to a £20m turnover and last year, she became the first female leader in the history of the Sunday Times 'fast growth' rankings to take the number 1 spot! With offices in 5 countries she has provides a hyper-agile managed service talent acquisition model into some of the most exciting companies on the planet.

Created by Sarah Nutt and inspired by her grandmother, Rosa Lifestyle offers a stylish solution to independent living. Her products enhance people’s daily lives by promoting independent eating and drinking with products that are appealing, dignified and reflect people’s personal style.

Coral Horn, founder of the EVAs, said: “Every year, we discover women leading innovative and impactful businesses, from home-based ventures to global brands. This year’s entrants took their applications to another level. After much deliberation, we decided to introduce an exciting new category, the ‘One To Watch,’ to feature the rising stars in the business world.”

One of the evening’s highlights will be the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award, sponsored by NatWest. All finalists are eligible for this award, which recognizes extraordinary contributions and accomplishments in business.

Heather Waters, Regional Enterprise Manager at NatWest, expressed her enthusiasm, saying: “We are proud to have been a sponsoring partner of the Enterprise Vision Awards over the last eleven years and once again, this shortlist showcases the incredible talent, energy and potential of female-led businesses.

"Women’s entrepreneurship is crucial to the success of the UK economy and these awards help to shine a light on the talent that is based here and the opportunities that exist. Importantly, the awards also present an opportunity to showcase that success – and let others hear these inspirational story. Every nominee, finalist and winner should be proud of their achievements.”

The next stage in the awards process involves an interview with an independent panel of judges followed by a public vote and lively social media #EVAS2024 campaign.

Marking their 13th anniversary, the awards will culminate in a dazzling ceremony on Friday, 27 September, at the iconic Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens in Blackpool.